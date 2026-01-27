Jaguars’ 2025 positional review: interior o-line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Part of the Jaguars’ plan this past offseason was to heavily invest in the offensive line. TheJaguars’ pass-blocking had been solid the year prior, but it was sub-par run-blocking that needed improvement.

To remedy that, the Jaguars added several linemen, including Chuma Edoga, Patrick Mekari, and Robert Hainsey, all of whom had shown starting capability and versatility throughout their careers. Hainsey had previous ties to Liam Coen with the Bucs.

The moves paid dividends as the Jaguars’ run-game instantly saw success. Early on, the Jaguars were among the NFL’s best to start the season. As the season went on, however, those numbers started to taper off. Still, the Jaguars’ OL and the interior were much improved in this area.

Today, we’ll look at the Jaguars interior o-line and see just how this group did throughout the 2025 season.

In pass-protection, the Jags’ interior ranked 24th in Pressure %, 23rd in Sack %, according to Pro Football Focus. Those aren’t great, especially for a Trevor Lawrence-led offense, a quarterback who typically is pretty good at avoiding pressure and sacks. Last season, the Jaguars were near the top of the league at preventing interior pressure.

When turning to run-blocking, the Jaguars’ interior graded considerably better at 14th among the 32 teams. Not great, but run-blocking was clearly a focus this offseason. With that in mind, I’d call it a success. Overall, it was an above-average performance from the interior.

Ezra Cleveland

This past offseason, I called Ezra Cleveland the Jaguars’ most underrated player. In many ways, that still holds true. He’s certainly the Jaguars’ most consistent lineman and played the second-most snaps of any player on offense, behind Trevor Lawrence.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

In 2025, Cleveland allowed 24 pressures and four sacks. His 97.7 Pass-Block Efficiency, which is a metric used to illustrate pressure % and sack %, ranked 21st among the Top-87 guards. In run-blocking, he was just as solid, ranking 38th among those same 87 guards.

Robert Hainsey

Moving on to center Robert Hainsey, we take a look at a player who offered the Jaguars just as much in terms of veteran leadership as he did in play. He worked with Liam Coen in Tampa and was voted captain by his teammates, despite being a newcomer.

That said, it was a bit of a rocky season for Hainsey. To start the season, he was among the league’s best. Through the first month, he ranked third among centers in pressure % allowed, and the Jags’ run-game was off to a hot start.

Hainsey and the offensive line as a whole fell off towards the middle of the season and into the latter parts. He finished the season allowing 25 pressures and three sacks with a Pass-Block Efficiency of 97.4, 31st among the Top-41 centers. He fared much better as a run-blocker, ranking 15th among those 41 qualifying centers.

Patrick Mekari

It was a tough debut season for Patrick Mekari in Jacksonville. His versatility is what made him really attractive for the Jaguars’ brass, but he ended up playing the position he was least familiar with, right guard.

Before analyzing his play, the penalties have to be mentioned. Mekari tied Walker Little for a team-leading 10 flags attributed to him, including five holding calls. No offensive player cost the Jaguars more yards than Mekari’s 65 penalty yards.

As a pass-blocker, Mekari was more or less average, allowing 31 pressures and two sacks on the season. His 96.7 Pass-Block Efficiency ranked 58th among the Top-87 guards, while he similarly ranked 60th as a run-blocker.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.