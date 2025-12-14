Jaguars can reach double-digit wins for the second time since 2007 when they host the Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Who: New York Jets (3-10) at Jacksonville (9-4)

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: EverBank Stadium,Jacksonville

On TV: CBS47, Action News Jax

BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 13 1/2.

Against the spread: Jets 7-5-1, Jaguars 8-5.

Series record: Jaguars lead 9-8.

Last meeting: Jets beat the Jaguars 32-25 on Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville.

Last week: Jets lost to the Dolphins 34-10; Jaguars beat the Colts 36-19.

Jets offense: overall (29), rush (7), pass (32), scoring (25).

Jets defense: overall (17), rush (30), pass (8), scoring (26t).

Jaguars offense: overall (17), rush (15), pass (19), scoring (9).

Jaguars defense: overall (11), rush (1), pass (22), scoring (11).

Turnover differential: Jets minus-15; Jaguars plus-8.

Jets player to watch

QB Brady Cook. The undrafted rookie will make his first NFL start with both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields ruled out for the game. Cook, who was Taylor’s backup last Sunday against Miami because Fields was ruled out ahead of the game with knee soreness, filled in when Taylor was hurt in the first quarter and went 14 of 30 for 163 yards and two interceptions in his NFL regular-season debut.

Jaguars player to watch

RB Travis Etienne. He hasn’t topped 100 yards rushing since late September, a nine-game span in which he averaged 3.8 yards a carry. But he could be in for a big afternoon against a Jets defense that ranks 30th in the league against the run.

Key matchup

The Jaguars held Hall to 30 yards on the ground in their last meeting and hope to have similar success Sunday. Jacksonville is allowing 82.9 yards a game — on pace to set the franchise mark. The unit hasn’t allowed any single runner to reach 75 yards, and only two running backs have gained more than 20 yards on any carry against the Jags this season.

Key injuries

Jets: Taylor (groin) and Fields (knee) were ruled out Friday after not practicing during the week. ... TE Mason Taylor (neck), LB Kiko Mauigoa (neck) and CB Azareye’h Thomas (shoulder) are also out.

Jaguars: S Andrew Wingard and LT Walker Little, both of whom sat out against Indy, cleared concussion protocol and could return. Wingard was off the final injury report, while Little was listed as questionable. ... WR Parker Washington (hip) is working his way back after also missing the game last week, but it questionable vs. the Jets.

Series notes

The Jaguars are 5-2 against the Jets in Jacksonville, with the last four wins being by a combined score of 129-30.

Stats and stuff

The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th straight season — the NFL’s longest active drought. ... New York also has its sixth straight season with double-digit losses and ninth in 10 years. ... Cook will become the 55th starting QB in franchise history and the first undrafted rookie to do so since J.J. Jones in 1975. ... Taylor started the last three games in place of the benched Fields. ... Cook and Taylor didn’t get a lot of help from their receivers against the Dolphins. They had six dropped passes, giving them 26 for the season — third in the NFL behind Jacksonville (38) and Denver (33), according to Pro Football Reference. ... RB Breece Hall is 123 yards rushing from his first 1,000-yard season of his career. He’ll be looking for a bounce-back game after rushing for just 43 yards and being held without a catch for just the second time this season. ... The Jets have no interceptions through 13 games, an NFL record. ... Isaiah Williams is the third player in franchise history to have multiple punt return TDs in one season, joining Dick Christy (1961 and 1962) and Santana Moss (2002). ... Kene Nwangwu also has a 99-yard kickoff return for a score, giving the Jets their most TDs on returns since also having three in 2007. ... K Nick Folk needs two field goals to join Pat Leahy as the only players in franchise history to make 200. ... The Jaguars are trying to reach double-digit wins for the second time since 2007. Their plus-five win differential from 2024 to 2025 ranks second in the NFL behind New England (plus-seven). ... Jacksonville’s 182 points scored since Week 9 are the most in the AFC and the third most in the NFL. The team’s 65-point differential since its Week 8 bye leads the AFC. ... LB Foye Oluokun is the first player since 2019 with 100 or more tackles and 10 passes defensed through the first 13 games of a season. ... QB Trevor Lawrence is going for his fourth consecutive game with 225 or more yards and two TD passes. … WR Brian Thomas Jr. has at least 80 yards receiving in three straight games at EverBank Stadium. He had 10 catches for 105 yards and two TDs in his last game against the Jets. … WR Tim Patrick has a TD catch in three consecutive home games. ... DE Josh Hines-Allen has at least one sack in five of his last six games.

Fantasy tip

Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers has a TD catch in three consecutive games.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook to make first NFL start for Jets against Jaguars

Brady Cook is going from undrafted rookie to NFL starting quarterback this week.

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn announced Friday that Cook will make his first regular-season start Sunday against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Cook took the snaps with the starters this week and coach Aaron Glenn said on Friday that Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields were ruled out for the game. Neither practiced during the week while dealing with injuries.

“I have all the confidence in the world,” Glenn said of Cook. “That’s something I’ve stated, you know, from the very beginning. He’ll be a good player in this league. And he’ll have his opportunity again this week.”

Adrian Martinez, who was signed to the practice squad earlier this week, will serve as the backup to Cook.

Cook will become the 55th player to start at quarterback in franchise history, and the first undrafted rookie to do so for the Jets since J.J. Jones in 1975. Cook will be the 16th undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game for any team since 1990. Those QBs went 6-9 in their first starts with the last winner Tyson Bagent for Chicago in 2023.

Cook will also be the 41st player to start at quarterback for the Jets since Joe Namath’s last game with the franchise in 1976. That’s the seventh-most QBs started by an NFL team in regular-season games during that span. The Raiders, who are starting Kenny Pickett on Sunday, will be sixth with 42. The Browns have the most with 56 since the start of the 1977 season.

“Every quarterback, and I think every one of them do, should prepare like they’re a starter because you just don’t know when it’s going to happen, when you have to get in and be able to lead a group of men to score touchdowns,” Glenn said. “He’s had a hell of a week. We still have more work to do, but I’m looking forward to how he finishes this week off.”

Taylor made his third straight start for the benched Fields last Sunday before injuring his groin late in the first quarter of the Jets’ 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Cook, who was Taylor’s backup because Fields was ruled out ahead of the game with knee soreness, came in and went 14 of 30 for 163 yards and two interceptions in his NFL regular-season debut.

On Wednesday, Cook said he was a bit anxious when he first came into the game but things slowed for him in the second half. His teammates said they were impressed by how he smoothly commanded the huddle, and Cook said that was a result of proving he was competent at the job and the other players believing in him.

“It’s not just the competent part, it’s the influence part, how he works,” Glenn said. “The time he gets in in the morning, when he leaves, the way he goes in and commands the huddle, the way he gets the play call out. All those things shows that he’s been studying his butt off for this moment.”

Cook, who threw for 9,008 yards and 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in five seasons at Missouri, was signed to the active roster last Saturday. He was promoted from the practice squad for two previous games this season, but hadn’t played in the regular season.

Cook was 25 of 38 for 235 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games. He started the preseason finale against Philadelphia and Martinez, in his first stint with the team this season, played the second half.

Glenn said tight end Mason Taylor (neck), linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (knee) and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas will also be out for the game.

Dolphins Jets Football New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) passes against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.