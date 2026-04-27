Jaguars’ Draft Profile: Nate Boerkircher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Gladstone and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ front office sure did turn some heads following the selection of Texas A&M’s tight end Nate Boerkircher with the 56th overall selection.

From Gladstone’s perspective, the move was an attempt to get out in front of an expected run on tight ends with the NFL moving in the direction of multiple tight end sets.

Boy, was he right. Following the selection of Boerkircher, 4 of the next 17 picks were at the tight end position. Among the teams that selected a tight end was Gladstone’s old mentor, Les Snead, and the Rams, who battered the Jaguars in multiple tight end sets last season.

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So who is Nate Boerkircher? A walk-on at Nebraska, Boerkircher ended up transferring to Texas A&M after some disappointing years with the Cornhuskers. His numbers didn’t improve too much in College Station, but NFL teams finally got a glimpse of what he can do.

Standing 6’6”, 245 pounds, Boerkircher has the desired size and athleticism (8.90 RAS), but simply wasn’t a focal point in the Aggies’ offense. Across his six-year collegiate career,

Boerkircher accrued just 38 receptions for 417 yards. Half of those receptions and yards did come during his final season with the Aggies, however.

While the statistical production wasn’t what you would expect from the 56th overall pick at the position, much of it was outside of his control. According to ProFootball, Boerkircher had an “elite” separation rate of 86.4%, yet managed just 22 targets. His 0.55 EPA per target and 142.1 NFL Rating when targeted ranked 3rd and 4th in the tight end class, respectively.

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So when he was given the opportunities, he produced. There’s still just a lot of unknowns surrounding a player with just 38 career receptions. He’s shown flashes, but just hasn’t proven all that much yet. The Jaguars believe he can provide them with much more than he did for the Cornhuskers or Aggies.

Boerkircher’s calling card and much of the reason Jacksonville elected to draft him is his ability to run-block. Boerkircher lined up inline on 69% of snaps and was PFF’s 13th highest-graded run-blocking tight end among Power 4 conferences. The Jaguars saw firsthand just how big a blow to the run game losing Brenton Strange was last season.

It’s pretty clear the Jaguars will be utilizing multiple tight end sets far more frequently going forward. It’ll no doubt help their middling run game, but the question is, how much is that really worth? Gladstone and the Jaguars obviously believe Boerkircher brings enough to the table to warrant the 56th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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