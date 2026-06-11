TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Police activity’ shuts down all lanes of I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of Interstate 295 near Old St. Augustine Road are closed due to “police activity,” according to Florida 511.

The closure extends all the way to the 295 West Express north ramp from I-295 east, FL 511 reports.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and JSO said it is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol.

We have reached out to FHP for information about the closure and are waiting to hear back.

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