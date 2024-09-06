Jaguars Foundation leaders call the second annual community day a success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers gathered Friday morning for the Jaguars Foundation’s second annual community day.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir went to the event held in the Flex Field at Daily’s Place, and volunteers told her it is an honor to give back to Jacksonville.

Jaguars Foundation leaders and volunteers said they are dedicated to helping the community especially families with children, military members, and the homeless

“If you want to make a difference in where you live and if you love where you live, then this is a great place to come to make an impact. The Jaguars already make a tremendous impact in the community,” said Mike Viele, a volunteer.

Those who participated loaded up bags of food and care packages for the Feeding Northeast Florida, St. Michael’s Soldiers, City Year, and Operation New Hope organizations.

“We finished packing everything in record time. Everyone is excited for the new season and what better way to kick off a new football season than to bring a lot of volunteers together to make the community a better place right here in Jacksonville,” said Whitney Meyer, Sr. Vice President and Chief Community Impact officer for Jacksonville Jaguars.

Event officials told Action News Jax this year was a success with:

1,000 meal kits/groceries for Feeding Northeast Florida

200 military care packages for deployed troops via St. Michael’s Soldiers

500 Backpacks for each student at Andrew Robinson Elementary

600 Hygiene kits for the homeless population served by Operation New Hope

Jaguars Foundation officials added they have already planned for community days next year and the year after that. They expect to bring in more charitable organizations and hope to help many more people in need.

