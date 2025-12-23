Jaguars headed to playoffs after Colts’ Monday night loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the Indianapolis Colts’ 48-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, Trevor Lawrence is set for his second playoff appearance in five seasons with the AFC South-leading Jaguars (11-4). It’s the third playoff trip for Jacksonville since 2017.

The Colts loss also clinches playoff spots for the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers.

All three teams were in position to advance after winning on the road Sunday. Buffalo beat Cleveland 23-20, Los Angeles topped Dallas 34-17 and Jacksonville knocked off AFC West-leading Denver 34-20.

