Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen answering Liam Coen’s call to action

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first half of the season was rough for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ pass-rush. Anthony Campanile felt the need to blitz to create pressure and sacks as the team had logged just 8 sacks through the team’s first seven games.

The team’s pressure rate of 30.0% at the time wasn’t any better, ranking 30th in the NFL.

Injuries to Travon Walker certainly didn’t help the matter, but with Josh Hines-Allen and Arik Armstead along the defensive line, those numbers simply had to be better.

Liam Coen made a call to action, noting the pass-rush’s lack of success rushing four, forcing Anthony Campanaile to blitz maybe more than he would otherwise after the Texans loss in Week 10.

Since that comment, the Jaguars’ pass-rush as a whole has come around as Arik Armstead and rookies, Danny Striggow and BJ Green II have offered the Jaguars’ more pass-rush success than through the first half of the season.

Josh Hines-Allen, however, has ascended since the Jaguars defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. His 1.5 sacks late in that game were critical towards the win and since has been on a tear, totaling 6.5 sacks in the last six games for the Jaguars. He also happens to lead the NFL in pressures (39) since the Jaguars bye, according to Pro Football Focus.

On the season, Josh Hines-Allen ranks fourth in pressures (72), seventh in Pass-Rush Win % (18.8%), and is tied for the NFL lead in turnovers created off pressures (4). He’s been as good as he’s ever been the last six weeks and has been a big part of the team’s 5-1 record over that span.

Many focus on the sacks as the key metric for pass rushers and it’s easy to see why. Much like interceptions or drops, it’s something that is easy to point to and remember as a metric for pass-rush success, however, it’s never that simple. Despite the lack of sacks early on, Josh Hines-Allen has led the NFL in turnovers created for almost the entirety of the 2025 season.

His ability to pressure the quarterback is a big reason why the defense has forced 23 takeaways this season, second most in the NFL. Now he’s just putting it all together, racking up those 6.5 sacks and a safety to boot in the last six weeks. He’s heating up at just the right time for Liam Coen.

Josh Hines-Allen Jacksonville Jaguars Josh-Hines Allen

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:

Read:

Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.