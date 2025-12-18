Jaguars’ Liam Coen and his use of RBs out of the backfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the biggest selling points about Liam Coen as a play caller was his ability to spread the ball around and his screen game, particularly out of the backfield. The Bucs targeted RBs at the fourth highest clip in the NFL last season.

In fact, Bucky Irving led the NFL in EPA off screens and Rachaad White ranked ninth, according to FTN Fantasy. Unfortunately, the screen game hasn’t been as successful in Jacksonville and kudos to Liam Coen for recognizing that and not forcing it.

That doesn’t mean he has to go away from targeting Jaguars’ running backs out of the backfield.

The Jaguars actually lead the NFL with seven receiving touchdowns to RBs this season. The next best teams sit at just five (Dolphins, 49ers). Sunday’s scores out of the backfield weren’t necessarily short either, scoring from 16, 20, 8 and 45 yards out.

To add to Trevor Lawrence’s insane game against the Jets, he became the first player to throw four touchdowns to players out of the backfield in the NextGenStats era (since 2016). Give credit where it’s due to Liam Coen as a playcaller for recognizing the weakness in the Jets’ LBs and taking advantage.

It also helps that both Bhayshul Tuten and Etienne made a couple of impressive snags, especially Tuten for his outstretched catch, rolling into the endzone. Sunday, the Jaguars turned their backs into downfield threats.

Not only do the Jaguars lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns for running backs, but Travis Etienne leads the team in receiving touchdowns with five. The Jaguars have lacked a true redzone threat, but have made up for it by spreading the ball around in the red area.

Those same five touchdowns also lead all running backs on the season, tied with Christian McCaffrey Those familiar with Coen in Tampa shouldn’t be too surprised. Rachaad White led RBs in receiving touchdowns last season.

We might see back to back seasons of a Liam Coen running back leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns. In total, the Bucs finished second last season (7), just behind the Bills (8).

This season, the Jaguars’ RBs have already matched those seven with three games left to play.

Tuten might be out for a bit, but it should be noted that LeQuint Allen led FBS in receptions last season. With a secondary led by Patrick Surtain II, it might be the running backs and tight ends who Liam Coen and the Jaguars look to in Denver.

Jaguars running backs

