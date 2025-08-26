Jaguars make cuts, finalizing initial 53-man roster for 2025 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have their first roster construction under Tony Boselli, James Gladstone and Liam Coen.

The team had to go from 90 players to 53 players by 4 pm on Tuesday and they did that by releasing several former draft picks.

The Jaguars’ new regime said goodbye to former draft picks Chad Muma (3rd round), Tyler Lacy (4th round), Jordan Jefferson (4th round), Daniel Thomas (5th round) and Deantre Prince (5th round).

Other headline stories with the initial 53-man roster:

B.J. Green and Danny Striggow both made the team on the defensive line as undrafted free agents

Caleb Ransaw, a third round draft choice, will miss his rookie season with an injury

Sixth round draft pick and linebacker, Jalen McLeod, will miss at least four games on IR — designated to return.

Rayuan Lane, the Jaguars’ first draft pick out of the Naval Academy, made the team at safety.

The fifth wide receiver battle was won by Austin Trammell

This is just the initial roster. There’s a good chance the Jaguars make some moves the next few days after other teams release players.

The Jaguars open the season on September 7th at home against the Carolina Panthers.

