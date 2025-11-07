Jaguars’ Offense is slowly coming together

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s no doubt been a rough start to the season for the Jaguars, particularly on offense. The team is scoring just 22 points per game, yet sits in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. Luckily for Jacksonville, while they haven’t been good, they have been clutch.

The Jaguars have completed three game-winning drives and two fourth quarter comebacks in their five victories on the season. The offense has undoubtedly stumbled a bit recently against the Seahawks and Rams, however, they seemed to rediscover themselves in the second half against the Raiders.

The Jaguars’ offense seems to be slowly coming together.

Trevor Lawrence

As the story goes, Trevor Lawrence continues to be consistently inconsistent as a quarterback, however, he does seem to be turning a corner lately, outside of that ugly red zone interception that is.

In the last five games, Lawrence has totaled nine touchdowns to just two interceptions, completing 62.2% of his passes. It’s important to note that the completion rate is severely weighed down by the Rams game.

In four of the last five games, Lawrence has posted completion rates of 67.7%, 64.3%, 72.0%, and 67.7%, far improved from his 55.8% through the first three games of the season. Most importantly, however, are those three game-winning drives for Lawrence. Wins are all that matters.

Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne has likely been the Jaguars’ best and most consistent player this season. He’s vastly improved as a pass-blocker and seems to be born anew as a runner, reminiscent of his sensational 2022 campaign.

According to FTN Fantasy, Etienne has gained 400 yards after contact or after forcing a missed tackle, seventh among running backs this season. His ability to gain yards after contact has been especially key. Against the Raiders, Etienne was hit in the backfield on 63.6% of his carries and yet still ran for 84 yards.

The difference in player this season compared to last is night and day. Kudos to Etienne for putting together what might end up being the best season of his young career. He’s currently on pace for 1,506 yards from scrimmage, which would be a career-high.

Anton Harrison

Similar to Etienne, Anton Harrison is a player who shined early on in his career but struggled in 2024. The similarities don’t stop there, Harrison is also playing what might be the best season of his young career as well.

Harrison’s been a stalwart on the right end of the Jaguars’ offensive line. Largely, the unit has been really solid this season, if not for a couple games against the Seahawks and Rams. Still, the Jaguars are allowing pressure at the seventh best clip in the league and Harrison has been a big part of that.

According to Pro Football Focus, Anton Harrison has not allowed a sack this season and ranks 15th among offensive tackles in Pass-Block Efficiency. He’s also much improved as a run-blocker, his biggest area of improvement going into the season. It’s certainly shown in Jacksonville’s ability to run the football.

Jaguars offense

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.