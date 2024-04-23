Jaguars players, community take to the tees for inaugural golf outing at Marsh Landing County Club

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — It was a great day for golf at Marsh Landing Country Club for the inaugural golf outing on behalf of the Inspiring Greatness Foundation.

Led by Jacksonville Jaguars’ Defensive End Roy Robertson-Harris, fellow Jaguars players and other members of the Jacksonville community took to the tees for a charitable cause.

“Golf is really big in Florida. I figured it could generate a bit of buzz around here and it did,” Robertson-Harris said following the conclusion of the event.”

Jaguars’ Outside Linebacker Josh Allen and Wide Receiver Christian Kirk were among the attendees who expressed their admiration for the first of many anticipated charitable events.

The Inspiring Greatness Foundation was founded in 2023 by Robertson-Harris and his wife, Krystal to empower and uplift local youth and single mothers. “I grew up in a single-mothered household, so I’m looking to give back to the community, and assisting,” Robertson-Harris said.

The eighth-year NFL Veteran is entering his fourth year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and hopes to continue to leave a philanthropic footprint on the Jacksonville Community in the future.

A little windy, but otherwise a great day for golf at @BigXander95 inaugural golf tournament on behalf of his Inspiring Greatness Foundation. @ActionSportsJax | @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MwTfp4uhWF — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) April 22, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.