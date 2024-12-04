Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence placed on Reserve/Injury list, potentially out for season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars QB-1 Trevor Lawrence has been placed on the Reserve/Injury list.

This comes after Trevor Lawrence took an elbow to his facemask during the Jaguar’s week 13 game against the Houston Texans by linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. He was confirmed to have received a concussion shortly after.

According to the NFL guidelines, a player on the Reserve/Injury list is required to miss at least four games before being reinstated back to the main roster. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are currently only five games left in their season, with the last potential match Lawrence can play being their week 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lawrence took to social media to confirm his health, thanking fans for their support.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all🙌🏼 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) December 2, 2024

