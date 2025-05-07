Jaguars release wide receiver Gabe Davis after one season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ve released WR Gabe Davis .

Davis played one season in Jacksonville after signing a three-year, $39 million dollar contract in 2024.

He produced 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played as a Jag. This was a career-low for Davis, 26, who played four seasons in Buffalo.

