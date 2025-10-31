Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter on IR with knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter was added to the injury report Thursday after presumably getting hurt during practice. The team placed in on Injured Reserve Friday morning.

Hunter showed up on the report as a limited participant because of a knee injury. He practiced in full Wednesday and showed no signs of being injured during the portion open to reporters Thursday.

But then he was not in the locker room following practice Thursday for his weekly media session.

BREAKING NEWS: Travis Hunter on IR after being injured during practice Thursday. He will miss four games.



