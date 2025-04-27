Jaguars secure 20 free agents following NFL Draft pickups

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday that it had reached terms agreements with 20 undrafted free agents.
During the 2025 NFL Draft, the team secured 9 players, beginning with a bold trade-up to get the No. 2 overall pick, Travis Hunter.
The newest drafted Jaguars are listed below:
- Round 1, No. 2 overall: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado.
- Round 3, No. 88 overall: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
- Round 3, No. 89 overall: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia
- Round 4, No. 104 overall: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
- Round 4, No. 107 overall: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
- Round 6, No. 194 overall: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
- Round 6, No. 200 overall: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy
- Round 7, No. 221 overall: Jonah Monheim, C, USC
- Round 7: No. 236 overall: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
20 of the men who went undrafted this weekend are now set to play for the Jaguars as free agents:
- Chandler Brayboy, WR, Elon
- Cam Camper, WR, Boise State
- James Carpenter, DL, Indiana
- Branson Combs, LB, Wake Forest
- John Copenhaver, TE, North Carolina
- Ethan Downs, DL, Oklahoma
- B.J. Green II, DL, Colorado
- Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis
- Patrick Herbert, TE, Oregon
- Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB, Arkansas
- J.J. Jones, WR, North Carolina
- Eli Mostaert, DL, North Dakota State
- Jabbar Muhammad, DB, Oregon
- Eli Pancol, WR, Duke
- Keivie Rose, DL, Arkansas
- Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, S, Colorado
- Doneiko Slaughter, DB, Arkansas
- Danny Striggow, DL, Minnesota
- Aydan White, DB, North Carolina State
- Sal Wormley, OL, Penn State
