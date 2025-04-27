Jaguars secure 20 free agents following NFL Draft pickups

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday that it had reached terms agreements with 20 undrafted free agents.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the team secured 9 players, beginning with a bold trade-up to get the No. 2 overall pick, Travis Hunter.

The newest drafted Jaguars are listed below:

Round 1, No. 2 overall: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado. Round 3, No. 88 overall: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane Round 3, No. 89 overall: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia

Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia Round 4, No. 104 overall: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech Round 4, No. 107 overall: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame Round 6, No. 194 overall: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn

Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn Round 6, No. 200 overall: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy

Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy Round 7, No. 221 overall: Jonah Monheim, C, USC

Jonah Monheim, C, USC Round 7: No. 236 overall: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

20 of the men who went undrafted this weekend are now set to play for the Jaguars as free agents:

Chandler Brayboy, WR, Elon

Cam Camper, WR, Boise State

James Carpenter, DL, Indiana

Branson Combs, LB, Wake Forest

John Copenhaver, TE, North Carolina

Ethan Downs, DL, Oklahoma

B.J. Green II, DL, Colorado

Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis

Patrick Herbert, TE, Oregon

Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB, Arkansas

J.J. Jones, WR, North Carolina

Eli Mostaert, DL, North Dakota State

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, Oregon

Eli Pancol, WR, Duke

Keivie Rose, DL, Arkansas

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, S, Colorado

Doneiko Slaughter, DB, Arkansas

Danny Striggow, DL, Minnesota

Aydan White, DB, North Carolina State

Sal Wormley, OL, Penn State

