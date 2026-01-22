Jaguars’ special teams unit remains among NFL’s best

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Liam Coen was hired as the Jaguars’ head coach, many wondered if he would keep Heath Farwell as the team’s special teams coordinator. The Jags had one of the better units in the league, featuring two 2024 All-Pros, Logan Cooke and Ross Matiscik.

Coen ultimately decided to keep Farwell on staff and it appears it paid dividends as the Jags’ special teams remained one of the league’s very best. Let’s take a look at just how good they were in 2025.

Speaking of Logan Cooke, let’s start with the Jaguars’ punter. Cooke is the NFL’s official all-time leader in net yards per punt (43.4) and 2025 was no different. He and the Jaguars ranked eighth with 43.0 yards per punt, slightly lower than his career-average but still inside the top-10.

Part of that success is Cooke’s punting ability and some is the Jaguars’ ferocious punt coverage team, led by rookie Rayuan Lane III. Lane led the team in special teams tackles with 11 this season, helping the Jaguars place sixth with just 6.6 yards allowed per return.

The Jaguars were equally successful returning punts thanks to Parker Washington. Washington tallied two touchdown returns and had another called back. His three career touchdown returns are already a franchise-best. The Jaguars 13.7 yards per punt return finished as the fifth best figure in the league this season.

The Jaguars were just as good returning kicks. What is particularly impressive is the Jaguars’ kickoff return specialists were largely their two rookie tail backs, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint

Allen. Jacksonville finished the season as the sixth best kickoff return unit, averaging 27.4 yards per return.

That leaves us with kicker Cam Little. Little had a rough patch over the middle of the season, but finished strong. In just a single season, Little set multiple NFL kicking records. His 70-yard preseason kick, 68-yard kick, and 67-yard kick were all record-breaking for the young kicker.

His 88.2% field goal % ended as 12th highest in the NFL, but he finished a red-hot 20/20, including going 7/7 on attempts over 50 yards. After several record-breaking kicks now, it’s pretty clear Little is the Jaguars’ kicker of the future.

