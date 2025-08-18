Jaguars trading O lineman to Saints for D tackle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints have agreed to a trade involving Jags offensive lineman Luke Fortner for Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, pending physicals, the teams announced today.

Saunders, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, will be joining the Jaguars after a stint with the Saints. Saunders has accumulated impressive career statistics, including 181 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and an interception over 68 regular-season games.

Saunders, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, has played a significant role in both regular season and postseason games. During his time with Kansas City, he contributed to their Super Bowl LIV and LVII victories. In his collegiate career at Western Illinois, Saunders demonstrated his defensive prowess with 203 tackles and 17.5 sacks over 46 games. His performance in college set the stage for his professional career in the NFL.

