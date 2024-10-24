Jaguars vs Packers: Fan reminders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Green Bay Packers, Everbank Stadium sent out some reminders for fans before game day.

Be Clear on Game Day - The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at EverBank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited.

- The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at EverBank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited. Mobile Ticketing and Parking - Fans should have their mobile tickets and parking downloaded and ready to scan before arriving at parking lots and stadium entry gates. To access, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

- Fans should have their mobile tickets and parking downloaded and ready to scan before arriving at parking lots and stadium entry gates. To access, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App. Stay Hydrated - Guests are permitted to bring one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less size bottle of water. Complimentary cups are also available at all guest services booths to use at stadium water fountains.

- Guests are permitted to bring one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less size bottle of water. Complimentary cups are also available at all guest services booths to use at stadium water fountains. Cashless Transactions - Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay.

- Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay. Arrive early - Guests arriving at the stadium complex after 5 p.m. should expect moderate to heavy traffic delays.

- Guests arriving at the stadium complex after 5 p.m. should expect moderate to heavy traffic delays. Rideshare Pick-Up - Guests utilizing rideshare for transportation following the game should arrange a meeting location on the west side of the stadium on Beaver Street, near Lot Z. Guests are encouraged to exit near Gate 1 or the West Club gate, of the stadium for the most direct route to meet rideshare drivers.

- Guests utilizing rideshare for transportation following the game should arrange a meeting location on the west side of the stadium on Beaver Street, near Lot Z. Guests are encouraged to exit near Gate 1 or the West Club gate, of the stadium for the most direct route to meet rideshare drivers. No Drone Zone - Drones are not permitted to fly anywhere over EverBank Stadium or any of its adjacent parking lots

