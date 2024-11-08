Jaguars vs Vikings: Gameday fan information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Everbank Stadium on Sunday, November 10 at 1 pm.

The following list is information from the Jaguars regarding what to expect on game day.

GAME DAY TIMELINE

9 am - All parking lots, game day ticket office, team store OPEN

10 am - Gates 1 South and 4 South open. Fan Entertainment Zone opens at South End Zone

11 am - All stadium gates and areas open

12:55 - Jaguars team intorduction

12:57 - National Anthem performance

1:02 pm - KICKOFF

FAN REMINDERS

Be Clear on Game Day – The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at EverBank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited.

– The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at EverBank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited. Mobile Ticketing and Parking - Fans should have their mobile tickets and parking downloaded and ready to scan before arriving at parking lots and stadium entry gates. To access, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

- Fans should have their mobile tickets and parking downloaded and ready to scan before arriving at parking lots and stadium entry gates. To access, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App. Stay Hydrated – Guests are permitted to bring one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less size bottle of water. Complimentary cups are also available at all guest services booths to use at stadium water fountains.

– Guests are permitted to bring one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less size bottle of water. Complimentary cups are also available at all guest services booths to use at stadium water fountains. Cashless Transactions - Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay.

- Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay. Arrive Early – Guests arriving at the stadium complex after 5 p.m. should expect moderate to heavy traffic delays.

– Guests arriving at the stadium complex after 5 p.m. should expect moderate to heavy traffic delays. Rideshare Pick-Up – Guests utilizing rideshare for transportation following the game should arrange a meeting location on the west side of the stadium on Beaver Street, near Lot Z. Guests are encouraged to exit near Gate 1 or the West Club gate, of the stadium for the most direct route to meet rideshare drivers.

– Guests utilizing rideshare for transportation following the game should arrange a meeting location on the west side of the stadium on Beaver Street, near Lot Z. Guests are encouraged to exit near Gate 1 or the West Club gate, of the stadium for the most direct route to meet rideshare drivers. No Drone Zone - Drones are not permitted to fly anywhere over EverBank Stadium or any of its adjacent parking lots.

Notable Info.

Construction and gameday street closures around the sports complex can impact traffic patterns. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan and arrive early as parking lots open four hours before kickoff.

as parking lots open four hours before kickoff. Parking is limited as Lot P and the Fairgrounds will be closed for the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.



Guests parking on the west side of the stadium should be aware of road closures that may impact pedestrian routes to the stadium entry gates.

Mobile parking passes should be downloaded and saved prior to arrival to be easily scanned upon entry to assigned parking lots. Specific directions to each parking lot and additional parking information can be found HERE .

. Fans can stock up on Jaguars merchandise at the Miller Electric Center Pro Shop on Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 3 pm and on game day starting at 9 am.

FAN ENTERTAINMENT ZONE HIGHLIGHTS

DUUUUVAL Designs

Each home game at Everbank Stadium offers a chance for fans to receive a complimentary gameday poster designed by local Florida artists. Posters will be available for the first 300 fans to stop by the DUUUVAL Designs space in the Fan Entertainment Zone.

The poster featured comes from St. Petersburg-based sculpture artist, Justin Mencini.

GREATER JACKSONVILLE AGRICULTURAL FAIR

The Fair will run Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 17, including on this Sunday’s game day from 12 pm – 6 pm Fans who show a valid Jaguars vs. Vikings game ticket will be granted free admission to the fair located in the EverBank Stadium parking lot. Admission is valid for Sunday, Nov. 10, only.

Jaguars Legends autograph opportunity

Jaguars Legends Donovin Darius and Rashean Mathis will be signing autographs on the Flex Field from 11:20–11:45 am.

