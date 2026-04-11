Jax Beach Police send stern warning to stay out of old Adventure Landing property

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is warning people to stay off the old Adventure Landing property.

“This is private property and trespassing is against the law. And if you’re caught trespassing, you can be arrested,” Sgt. Tonya Tator with Jacksonville Beach Police said.

The message comes after Jax Beach police say they’ve noticed an increase in people touring the abandoned property and posting about it on the social media platform, TikTok, as part of a new TikTok challenge.

“It really broke my heart and a lot of other people,” Jax Beach resident Leia Ciampitti said.

Ciampitti says she saw the videos on TikTok, and it made her really upset.

“It really shocked me because I never expected to see something like that, especially in Jax,” Ciampitti said. “I never thought of it as a place you’d go and explore abandoned things.”

Cole Stivender works at TacoLu restaurant -- right next door to the old Adventure Landing property. He says he’s seen this happen.

“We’ve seen kids coming through our parking lot, allegedly leaving the property and then the police pursuing them,” Stivender said.

Besides it being illegal, Sgt. Tator says they are worried about these people’s safety.

“It’s a huge safety issue right now because the building is being prepared for demolition, and we don’t want anybody on that property to get hurt,” Sgt. Tator said.

Jacksonville Beach Police say they will continue to patrol the area for the time being. They say two people were arrested for it on Thursday. They are encouraging parents to speak with their kids about this.

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