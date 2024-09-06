Jax Fuse Festival: Food, film, and fashion with a North Florida twist

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The Food, Film, and Fashion Festival promises a weekend filled with creativity, culture, and community engagement.

From celebrated chefs to emerging fashion designers and local filmmakers, attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in a unique two-day cultural experience.

Date: September 13-14

Location: The Link, 425 Town Plaza Ave, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FESTIVAL LINEUP

FASHION + FOOD (September 13): Start Jax Fuse Fest with a stylish and delicious flair. Enjoy fashion shows and workshops featuring collections from both established and emerging designers. Discover new trends and meet local fashion talents. They are featuring a food expo featuring local restaurants and caterers.

FILM (September 14): Saturday celebrates cinema with local short films and director Q&A sessions. Enhance your filmmaking, writing, and acting skills through workshops, and network with industry leaders.

For more information visit JaxFuse.com

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.