JaxParks to host Valentine’s Day-themed movie night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you still in need of Valentine’s Valentines Day plans? JaxParks has got you covered!

On Friday. February 14 at 7 P.M., JaxParks has partnered with 904Dates for a holiday-themed version of their widely popular event, Movies in the Park. The featured film will be “10 Things I Hate About You” at the Riverside Arts Market.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs.

The event will feature free popcorn, ice cream from Malachi’s Ice Cream Bar, drinks from the Riverwalk Beer & Wine Bar, and vegan treats from My V Spot Food Truck.

