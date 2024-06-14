Jaxson De Ville makes the 2024 Mascot Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get loud for Jaxson De Ville! The Jags mascot made it into the NFL Mascot Hall of Fame!

The results were announced yesterday on Facebook. You can watch the announcement video HERE.

This is his 5th time on the ballot, and it’s all thanks to you for voting!

