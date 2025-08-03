JCA Jacksonville team competes in national Maccabi Games August 3–8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jewish athletes from Jacksonville are heading to Pittsburgh to compete in the JCC Maccabi Games from August 3 to 8.

The Jewish Community Alliance (JCA) Jacksonville Maccabi Games team includes 34 Jewish teenagers competing in various sports.

These young athletes will compete for gold in basketball, hockey, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track, volleyball, and baseball.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The JCC Maccabi Games® is the largest Jewish youth event in the world, bringing together thousands of Jewish teens and families for a week of sports, recreation, and programs instilled with Jewish values.

Eli Kuvin, a swimmer participating in his third JCC Maccabi Games, expressed excitement about the competition, saying, “I love just being in the water – it is nice, especially when it is hot outside.”Kuvin added, “This competition will be a chance to compete against other Jewish athletes on a smaller level before I go to Israel.”

The JCC Maccabi Games were established in 1982 and aim to instill cultural pride, health, fitness, wellness, teamwork, integrity, and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Eli Kuvin was training to swim with Team USA at the Maccabiah Games in Israel this summer until conflict in the Middle East postponed the event.

Kuvin believes his training will pay off in Pittsburgh and prepare him for future competitions in Israel.

The JCA Jacksonville team includes athletes such as Noam Akilov, Romy Akilov, Judah Algee, Talia Algee, Chloe Anders, DJ Becker, Micah Bozoff, and many others.

Social media will be used to follow and cheer for the JCA athletes, with hashtags #JCCMaccabiPitt and #WeAreMaccabi.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.