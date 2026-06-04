JEA, BEAM to co-host Senior Day at the Beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JEA and the Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry (BEAM) will be co-hosting Senior Day at the Beaches, a free resource fair aimed at connecting seniors with community resources and saving money. Senior Day at the Beaches will take place on June 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Mayport Road.

JEA says the event builds on the utility’s existing Senior Day program by meeting customers where they are and bringing services closer to the Beaches community. Seniors and caregivers will be able to speak with agencies and organizations about programs related to aging services, community support, health resources, library services, property services, transportation and utility assistance.

BEAM will have a limited amount of giveaways for attendees, including groceries. To reduce water use at home, JEA will have a limited number of water conservation kits, which include low-flow faucet aerators, shower timers, and leak-detection dye tablets.

Community partners expected to attend Senior Day at the Beaches include:

Beaches Council on Aging

City of Jacksonville - Senior and Social Services

Council on Elder Affairs (COEA)

ElderSource - SHINE

Florida Department of Health - Community Health Programs and Office of Disease Control

Jacksonville Public Library

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office - Registry for Endangered, Vulnerable, and Missing Persons (R.E.V.A.M.P.)

Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)

JEA Efficiency Assessment Team

Jewish Family & Community Service

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) - Heirs’ Property

Northeast Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (NFCAA)

United Way 2-1-1

JEA will host its regular Senior Day event on June 17 at JEA Headquarters.

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