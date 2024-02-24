JEA competing with utility crews from all over the state to see who is best in an emergency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Opening ceremonies for the Florida Lineman competition started at Metropolitan park in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday morning.

JEA will compete with other utility crews from around the state to see which agency can best handle emergencies.

This competition has been happening for 23 years and last year, JEA and Clay Electric took home awards.

Since its inception in 2001, the annual competition has celebrated the men and women who put their lives at risk to keep power on throughout our communities. Line workers showcase their dedication to their craft, their skills and safety throughout the competition.

This year, 24 workers from JEA will go up against more than 150 other lineman from agencies around Florida.

There will be timed events like the, “hurt man” in which teams will rescue a mannequin from the top of a utility pole. As well as a live demonstration on a “hot utility line.”

