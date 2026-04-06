JEA customers face expected rate hike in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA customers are facing a looming financial squeeze as the utility provider moves to plug a combined budget shortfall of over $100 million.

Starting October 1, residents should prepare for higher monthly bills across the board. The proposed hikes target electric, water, and sewer services to address significant revenue gaps.

The utility is currently navigating financial deficits. Electric Service has a revenue gap of around $61.5 million. Water & Sewer is around a $45.6 million budget shortfall.

To bridge these holes, Victor Blackshear, JEA’s Director of Financial Planning and Rates, proposed a revenue adjustment that would see residential electric bills climb by approximately 8%. Water and sewer customers are looking at a projected 6% increase.

The news has sparked a wave of frustration among Jacksonville residents who feel blindsided by the rising cost of living.

“I am just now getting settled and finding my place,” said resident Tracy Jones. “Now I’m going to have to pay more for my utilities. It’s unacceptable,” said Jones.

While some expressed anger, others met the news with a sense of grim inevitability. “Like the old saying goes, there are things you can’t avoid: death and taxes,” said Marc Love. “Well, JEA is one of them. But continual increases is just bad news for everybody.”

Utility leaders emphasize that these figures are not yet set in stone. Juli Crawford, Senior VP of Financial Services, noted that the recent board meeting was merely “the very beginning” of the conversation.

The utility has outlined a multi-month schedule of workshops and hearings before the final rates are locked in on April 14 at a board workshop on rates and capacity fees. There will be a formal rate hearing during the monthly board meeting in May. In early June, a public workshop will focus specifically on the budget. In late June, there will be a final rate hearing and official vote on the increases in October.

If the current proposal passes, the average household will see a noticeable jump in its cost of living this fall. With no alternative providers for such services, customers like James Werner say the lack of choice makes the “surprising” price hike even harder to swallow.

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