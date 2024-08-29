JEA eyeing possible takeover of Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach wastewater operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Utility customers in Atlantic and Neptune beaches could one day write their checks to a new utility provider for their wastewater services.

A recent change in state law has JEA investigating the possibility of taking over water services in the cities.

In 2021, state lawmakers implemented a new mandate for utility companies to eliminate non-beneficial surface water discharge and instead prioritize water reclamation and purification by 2032.

The idea behind the state law, Jacksonville City Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13) explained, is to conserve the state’s water resources.

“The Florida Aquifer is fragile, and it’s been diminished over time and so, if it ever goes too low, we need to have other sources of water,” Diamond said.

But coming into compliance could be too costly a lift for local city-run wastewater operations like those in Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach.

Diamond, who represents the beaches, explained for Neptune Beach alone, upgrading wastewater infrastructure to comply with the looming state mandate could cost tens of millions of dollars.

“For a city like Neptune Beach with really, really bad infrastructure, $30 million to get Neptune Beach to where it needs to go,” Diamond said.

Due to the potential high costs, JEA is considering whether it may be cheaper for ratepayers if it were to take over wastewater operations in the two cities.

It’s currently working on a study aimed at calculating the potential cost savings.

But ultimately, the municipalities would have to agree, and any official decision to shift utility providers is likely still a long way out.

“And Atlantic Beach is like, they’re very sensitive to this and I totally understand. They’re very protective of their infrastructure and so it’ll be up to those voters and those community leaders to decide if that makes sense,” Diamond said.

JEA told Action News Jax it expects the results of the study to be finalized within the next three months.

