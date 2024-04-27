JEA launches project to enhance lead pipe safety measures due to EPA amendment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In response to a recent amendment to the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), JEA has started a comprehensive project aimed at strengthening measures against lead contamination in drinking water.

This initiative involves a thorough inventory of all water service lines in JEA’s service area as part of a nationwide effort to ensure resident safety.

Kevin Holbrooks, Director of Environmental Operations at JEA, stated, “We are deeply committed to the stewardship of our community’s water supply. This project is essential for identifying any lead pipes still in our water system. This effort shows our dedication to providing clean and reliable water to our communities.”

The Water Service Line Verification Project, a multi-year endeavor to be implemented in phases, will ascertain the presence of lead water service lines in the system.

Phase 1 will focus on verifying water service lines within JEA’s service territory and inspecting over 400 randomly selected customer water service lines. Subsequently, Phase 2 will entail customers completing a self-verification process for water service lines if their homes were constructed before June 1986, when the Safe Drinking Water Act mandated lead-free plumbing materials.

Should a customer’s line contain lead or lead materials, JEA will offer guidance on mitigating potential lead exposure from drinking water. Recommendations for line replacement will be provided, with associated costs borne by the customer.

The EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR), established in 2020, represents the agency’s first major update to the LCR in nearly three decades. Revisions require new sampling plans based on pipe inventory and all requirements to safeguard against lead exposure.

JEA customers seeking further information about the project and tips on minimizing the risk of lead exposure can visit jea.com/LCRR. Additionally, customers can reach out to JEA’s Water Quality team at wtrqual@jea.com or 904-665-4521 to request a water test at their residence.

