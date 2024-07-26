Jekyll Island Club Resort up for Best Destination Resort in the U.S.

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A Golden Isles hotel is up for Best Destination Resort in the country.

USA Today is surveying its readers to rate the “10Best” resorts of 2024 from 20 nominees selected “by a panel of experts.”

Jekyll Island Club Resort in Southeast Georgia is on that list of 20 nominees.

The panel of experts cited the resort’s “Southern charm, expansive grounds, and a variety of accommodations from grand mansions to oceanfront suites.”

This isn’t the only recent recognition for the Golden Isles, which are made up of Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and St. Simons Island. Travel + Leisure magazine’s ”World’s Best Awards” survey for 2024 ranked the Golden Isles the No. 1 islands in the continental U.S. with a reader score of 90.29. They also ranked number 15 in the world.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Voting for Jekyll Island Club Resort is open until Monday, August 5 at noon and winners will be announced Wednesday, August 14 at noon.

Click here to cast your vote.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.