JFRD and the Red Cross install smoke alarms, conduct fire safety checks for residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department joined forces with the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida on Saturday to conduct a fire safety community walk in the Ionia Street area.

Teams installed free smoke alarms and provided safety education to residents in response to a recent fatal fire in the neighborhood.

During the outreach event, crews visited 300 homes and installed 33 battery-powered smoke alarms.

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In addition to installing smoke alarms, personnel engaged residents in discussions regarding home escape planning and the proper placement and testing of alarms. Common fire hazards inside the homes were also identified to help residents reduce the risk of future incidents.

The smoke alarms and their installation were provided at no cost to the community.

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Residents who were not home during the walk may still be eligible for assistance. The Mayor’s Home Fire Safety Program offers free battery-powered smoke alarms to qualifying Jacksonville residents.

More information is available on the JFRD website, HERE.

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