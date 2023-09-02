JFRD responds to residential fire in Arlington neighborhood, one person in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a reported residential fire.

JFRD said in a news conference that the fire occurred at 5400 Oak Forest Dr. in the Arlington neighborhood.

A spokesman for JFRD said that when firefighters arrived they immediately went into search mode to find the reported victim, an older man, in the home. First responders were said to have been hindered by “quite a bit of stuff inside the house, it was like an obstacle course.”

The victim was removed from the home and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The JFRD spokesman said that due to the amount of fire first responders encountered it’s thought the fire was going for a decent amount of time.

Investigators are also on the scene to find out what might have been the cause.

When we learn more this story will be updated.

