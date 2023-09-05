JFRD: Six adults displaced due to Goodwin St. fire allegedly caused by grill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department reported that a fire broke out in a one-story dwelling on Goodwin St. in the Minox Town area that caused extensive damage and exterior damage to neighboring homes due to a grill, causing six adults to be displaced.

JFRD has told Action News Jax that the reported fire likely originated from a grill, though specific details regarding the cause are still under investigation.

While there were no injuries reported among the residents or first responders involved in extinguishing the fire, the Red Cross is providing support and assistance to the six adults displaced by the incident.

The fire was initially reported at 9:09 p.m. at the residence at 400 Goodwin Street before extending to the adjacent residences. Firefighters from the Jacksonville Fire Department arrived to manage the situation.

Despite their efforts, the flames reportedly caused extensive damage to the initial structure. Additionally, the neighboring houses on either side sustained external damage due to the fire’s intensity.

