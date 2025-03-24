JFRD: Southside car crash injures three people, traps one

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said Sunday night that a crash on the Southside left multiple people injured and at least one person trapped.

Crews were on the scene sometime before 8 P.M.

This happened on Old Baymeadows Road near Southside Boulevard and FSCJ.

JFRD told us two cars were involved.

The trapped person was freed, but multiple people had been hurt.

Crash on Old Baymeadows Road injures 3 people

Three people were taken for medical treatment according to a JFRD spokesperson, with one of them in serious condition.

Two lanes were still blocked by police at 8:30 P.M, so delays can be expected in the area.

