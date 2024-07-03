JFRD talks about firework celebration safety for Jacksonville residents this July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As you gear up for firework celebrations this Fourth of July, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is sharing important safety reminders.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If you have your own personal fireworks show, there are things you can do to avoid the dangers.

One of the most important things you should keep in mind if you are lighting fireworks is to make sure your display is away from houses, and in a clear and open space.

And if you get sparklers, JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer said they burn at over 1,000 degrees, so keep a close eye on the kids.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, just last year, eight people died from firework-related injuries. Overall, nearly 10,000 were hurt.

Captain Prosswimmer said the most common injuries JFRD sees involving fireworks have to do with trying to relight them.

“Well, the fuse is short, if they are holding it, they can’t get rid of it in time, and it blows up in their hand,” said Captain Prosswimmer.

And if you do decide to have your own firework show, when you’re done and ready to clean up, Captain Prosswimmer said you should have a bucket of water handy to soak them.

“It will take away the heat,” said Captain Prosswimmer. “It will take away any chance of them burning or reigniting. Don’t throw them in your garbage can. If you throw them right away into your garbage can, you risk the garbage can catching fire and if it’s close to the house the house catching fire.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.