JFRD: Transformer fire forces evacuation of Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hyatt Regency in Downtown Jacksonville was reportedly evacuated following reports of a transformer fire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the evacuation, stating that no injuries or transports have been reported at this time.

Light smoke was observed at the scene that filled the east side of the building.

This is an ongoing story, and updates will be provided as more details become available.

