JFRD works house fire in Moncrief as American Red Cross arrives to assist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called out to 7400 Fernandina Ave. in Moncrief for a reported house fire.

A post on JFRD’s X account was made close to 7 p.m. on Friday night in relation to the fire.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 7400 block of Fernandina Ave. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) August 18, 2023

JFRD said that while there were no injuries, a cat and dog were pulled out of the home. The dog was able to be resuscitated and saved, but unfortunately the cat, “did not make it.”

There is currently an investigation taking place into what might have caused the fire.

JFRD also said that the Red Cross arrived to help two adults and two children.

