JHS celebrates National Adopt-a-Shelter Pet Day with half price adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you’re looking to add a furry member to your family, the Jacksonville Humane Society is offering half-priced adoptions on Thursday, April 30, in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Those interested in adopting a pet should visit the JHS Adoption & Education Center on Beach Boulevard between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (Jacksonville Humane Society)

“National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is a wonderful opportunity to visit our shelter and find a pet to bring home. We’re looking forward to seeing families connecting with our pets and making the adoption process even more accessible with half-price fees,” said Jacksonville Humane Society CEO Lawrence Nicolas. “We are always thankful to everyone who adopts at our shelter and does their part to help JHS animals that come in every year.”

You can see a list of pets available for adoption on the Jacksonville Humane Society website. JHS says all pets are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption. Additional fees, such as a leash and collar, a cat carrier, and the city rabies licensing fee, may apply.

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