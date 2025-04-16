JIA clears runway for growth with new parking garage and terminal expansion construction approved

The Jacksonville International Airport has received approval to move forward with a garage expansion that will add over 2,000 additional parking spaces. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority told Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks this is in response to rapid growth at the airport.

JIA saw an all-time high of 7.6 million passengers in 2024.

According to JIA, they’re seeing more travelers after adding new airlines like Breeze Airways and Avelo.

“We have more new services added at our airport than we ever had and now the travelers are taking advantage of the new nonstop services,” said Vice President of Jacksonville Aviation Authority External Affairs, Michael Stewart.

Travelers say they are noticing more construction at the airport.

It’s because of an incoming $92 million parking garage that will add 2,000 spaces.

Stewart said builders received the green light Monday to begin construction on JIA’s third parking garage, next to the existing daily garage.

“The garage itself is the final piece of the project that we’ve got going on,” said Stewart.

Related: Jacksonville International Airport breaks ground on massive project to expand Concourse B

Inside the airport, a $344 million project is adding Concourse B — a third concourse with six gates and three levels. It will also feature new restaurants and amenities for passengers.

“We’re trying to keep pace with the growth,” Stewart added.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Travelers told Action News Jax more parking is exactly what they need.

“I think that’s wonderful. I think it’s important to be forward-thinking,” said traveler John Toensing.

A former JIA employee said the project is long overdue.

“I used to work here. Trying to find parking was very stressful,” said Traver Stephania Denis.

Read: JTA launches autonomous innovation center as it prepares to buy 100 high-tech shuttles from Holon

“We look to complete Concourse B in December 2026 and the garage itself will be completed hopefully a month before the new terminal opens,” according to Stewart.

Stewart also mentioned the airport will have over 12,000 parking spaces once the parking garage project is complete.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.