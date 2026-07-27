JobNewsJacksonville.com job fair coming to Downtown Jacksonville DoubleTree on August 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 20 local companies are looking to fill jobs in a variety of industries.

They are partnering with CareerSource Northeast Florida to host a career fair on Wednesday, August 12.

It will be held at the DoubleTree in Downtown Jacksonville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cox Media Group, Action News Jax’s parent company, is a sponsor of the event.

Visit JobNewsJacksonville.com for more information on how to preregister for the event.

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