Join Sheriff T.K. Waters for a neighborhood crime prevention walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sheriff T.K. Waters and District 1 Assistant Chief Jimmy Ricks, along with other members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be at the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the Oakland Community in Jacksonville, Florida.

This is an opportunity for members of the community to talk face-to-face with the Sheriff and his Staff about crime in their area.

The walk will take place off Odessa Street, Bridier Street, Jessie Street, A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, and Union Street East.

Participants are asked to park at Mt. Moriah House of God Saints in Christ located at 1005 Odessa Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206.

