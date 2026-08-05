Join the World’s Biggest Beach Ride on August 14 in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Bicyclists gear up! There’s still time to take part in the World’s Biggest Beach Ride.

On August 14, bicyclists and e-bike riders are invited to go on a 2-mile trek from the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach to Atlantic Boulevard.

The goal is to get 1000 riders to participate in this community-driven event meant to promote a healthy lifestyle and support local charities.

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Tickets start at $39. You can click here to buy them. Kids 12 and under ride for free.

Proceeds will benefit BEAM, which provides emergency assistance in crisis situations. V for Victory, which helps families going through cancer treatment. And the Two Titmice Foundation, a breast cancer charity.

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