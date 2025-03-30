JSO: 1 dead, one injured after fatal stabbing in Arlington area overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has died and a man has suffered serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in an overnight stabbing in an Arignton apartment.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the 8000 block of Arlington Expressway at 3:20 a.m. to report a person stabbed.

When arriving on the scene, officers found an adult male with stab wounds to his leg. He was sent to a hospital in critical condition but is currently stable.

Inside the apartment, officers found an adult female with multiple stab wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit have responded and are conducting the investigation and continuing to investigate and coordinate efforts with partners at the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

JSO believes this to be an isolated incident of domestic violence with no threat to the public.

JSO states that this is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community, however, any information regarding this incident is asked to call at 630-0500 or they can email us at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

