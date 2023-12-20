JSO: Amtrak train struck car resulting in life-threatening injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Amtrak train was headed to Jacksonville going southbound at a traveling speed on 7200 Dunn Avenue.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Amtrak train was carrying 10 passenger cars and approximately 200 passengers.

The train engineer advised that an eastbound 4-door vehicle drove around the railroad crossing arms into the path of the train resulting in a collision.

After impact, the train pushed the vehicle approximately ¼ mile down the railway before it was able to stop, blocking Civic Club Dr.

The driver of the car was a Hispanic male in his mid-thirties who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no injuries reported on the train and there was no derailment.

The 7200 block of Civic Club Dr. will be closed until further notice as railroad representatives work to remove the vehicle from the railroad tracks.

JSO advises drivers to be patient at railroad crossings as a fully loaded train could take up to a mile and a half to stop once brakes are applied.

Driving around a railroad-lowered crossing gate is a violation of Florida State Statutes.

