Wreathed hornbill at Jacksonville Zoo begins nesting, community invited to watch livestream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced that Bacall, its female wreathed hornbill, is nesting and has invited the community to follow along through a livestream of the nest!

Bacall is expected to remain inside the enclosure for several months while Humphrey, the male hornbill, delivers food through a narrow slit in the entrance. This behavior is unique to hornbills, with females sealing themselves in using a mixture of mud, fruit and droppings to create a protected space for their eggs and potential chicks.

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Zoo officials said Bacall may appear noticeably different during this time. Female hornbills naturally molt many of their feathers while nesting. The change is a normal part of the reproductive process.

The zoo emphasized that outcomes during nesting are unpredictable, noting that not all attempts result in successful hatching or survival. Still, each stage offers a rare opportunity to observe the species’ behavior.

Viewers can follow the nesting activity through the zoo’s live camera feed BY CLICKING HERE.

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