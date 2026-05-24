St. Augustine Music Festival celebrating 20 years with free concerts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Music Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer with six free classical music performances in downtown St. Augustine.

The festival runs June 19–21 and June 26–28 at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Augustine.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free, but organizers recommend reserving seats online ahead of time to guarantee entry.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

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Here’s the concert lineup:

June 19 – “Voices of Freedom: American Music for Juneteenth” Artists:

Robert Sims (baritone)

June 20 – “Mozart and More” Artists:

Nigel Armstrong

Gabriela Peña

Lauren Hodges

Jin Kim

Yukino Miyake

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Robert Schumann

June 21 – “Elegance and Fire: Masterpieces of the Classical Spirit” Artists:

Edvard Grieg

Joseph Haydn

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

June 26 – “Chamber Virtuosity: The Art of Ensemble” Artists:

Gabriela Peña-Kim

Nigel Armstrong

Benjamin Picard

Guillaume Connesson

Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy

June 27 – “250 National Celebration – American Landscapes” Artists:

Aaron Copland

Francis Poulenc

Antonín Dvořák

George Gershwin

June 28 – “20th Anniversary Concert” Artists:

Chelsea Wang

Evangeliya Delizonas-Khukhua

Camille Saint-Saëns

Susan S. Calfee

Lynne Radcliffe

Quinn Mason

Lena Johnson McLin

Jessie Montgomery

George Walker

Aaron Copland

More information and reservations are available on the festival’s website.

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