JSO announces arrest in aggravated stalking case toward local social media personality

The Intelligence Unit of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest announcement in a stalking case toward a local social media personality.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the investigation, which commenced on Saturday, December 30, 2023, stemmed from reports of stalking and threats against Helena Black, the victim. Black had filed a complaint stating that an individual, identified as Ayo Rosh Eniwaye, age 31, had been relentlessly stalking her, sending written threats, and violating an active injunction.

Eniwaye’s actions allegedly escalated after an initial encounter with Black at a southside convenience store, where he was employed. Following the encounter, Black reported receiving multiple inappropriate messages of a sexual nature from Eniwaye, prompting her to obtain a Permanent Injunction for Protection against him.

Despite the injunction, Eniwaye continued his harassment by creating numerous anonymous TikTok accounts to threaten Black’s safety, including threats on her life. These threats reportedly intensified in recent weeks, with Eniwaye allegedly indicating that he knew her whereabouts and intended to visit her.

After an extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify Eniwaye as the prime suspect behind the threats. Acting on this information, the JSO’s Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Eniwaye’s residence at 1905 Promenade Way, Apartment 2202.

Following the search, Eniwaye was interviewed and subsequently arrested on Aggravated Stalking and Violation of Injunction – Stalking.

Authorities urge anyone with further information regarding this case or other related incidents to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

