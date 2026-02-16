Local

JSO arrest man for sexual battery, posting private sex acts online

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one man is facing multiple charges and wants to know if there are more victims. JSO says Wednesday, February 11, officers arrested 32-year-old Evan Daniel Kaufman on several charges including sexual battery, cyber sexual harassment, and video voyeurism.

According to JSO, the investigation into Kaufman began in June 2025, when detectives learned that Kaufman would record videos of consensual sexual acts with numerous women with the understanding it would remain private. JSO alleges Kaufman would upload the video to pornographic web sites and would include the woman’s name.

JSO adds that during their investigation, detectives learned that Kaufman allegedly sexually battered a victim while she was drunk and unconscious. Another victim accused Kaufman of video voyeurism while she was drunk and unconscious.

JSO says if anyone believes they were assaulted by Kaufman or if they think he posted images of them online to call the Special Assault Unit at 904-630-2168.

