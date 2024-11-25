JSO Corrections Officer arrested after domestic violence incident, according to police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer Alphonso Waddell was arrested for domestic batter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, police received a domestic dispute call at Waddell’s house around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

He is accused of grabbing the victim by the throat while the victim was on the phone. Police said the victim was a family member.

A child reportedly saw the incident. JSO said the child is safe.

During a news conference, JSO announced Waddell had been stripped of his authority as a corrections officer and administratively reassigned.

He has been with JSO for 14 years and 10 months.

