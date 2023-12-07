Local

JSO detective strikes pedestrian on westside, seriously injuring woman in her late 60s

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

JSO vehicle (Robert Alonso)

Jacksonville, Fl — An undercover Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective hits a pedestrian on the westside, seriously injuring her. It happened just after 9:00 pm on Cassat and Plymouth.

JSO says it appears the detective had a green traffic light and the pedestrian was crossing Cassat Ave. in the middle of the intersection.

The detective immediately stopped to render aid. Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported the woman to a hospital where she is stable.

According to JSO, the detective was enroute to the Police Memorial Building and did not have emergency equipment activated.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

